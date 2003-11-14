'The West Wing' Minus Aaron Sorkin

NPR's Scott Simon talks with entertainment critic Elvis Mitchell of The New York Times about the changing fortunes of NBC's The West Wing. President Bartlet and his White House staff are still soldiering through threats to national security and Washington scandals. But the cast is working this season without the writing of show creator Aaron Sorkin.
