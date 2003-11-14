© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

'The West Wing' Minus Aaron Sorkin

By Scott Simon
Published November 14, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

NPR's Scott Simon talks with entertainment critic Elvis Mitchell of The New York Times about the changing fortunes of NBC's The West Wing. President Bartlet and his White House staff are still soldiering through threats to national security and Washington scandals. But the cast is working this season without the writing of show creator Aaron Sorkin.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon