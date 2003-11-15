Movie Review: 'Looney Tunes'

In the new Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Daffy Duck sets a plot in motion that involves secret agents, out-of-work stuntmen, half of Las Vegas -- and Steve Martin as the head of the Acme Corporation. NPR's Bob Mondello says the cartoon comes with post-modern antics and nearly non-stop jokes.
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.