© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Movie Review: 'Looney Tunes'

By Bob Mondello
Published November 15, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

In the new Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Daffy Duck sets a plot in motion that involves secret agents, out-of-work stuntmen, half of Las Vegas -- and Steve Martin as the head of the Acme Corporation. NPR's Bob Mondello says the cartoon comes with post-modern antics and nearly non-stop jokes.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello