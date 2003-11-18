'Land of the Magic Soldiers' Tells Sierra Leone Story

Daniel Bergner's book, In the Land of Magic Soldiers, tells the stories of victims and perpetrators in Sierra Leone's brutal civil war, and the efforts to rebuild the nation. He finds a country so devastated that its people often plead for a return to British rule. Hear NPR's Melissa Block.
