Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

'Land of the Magic Soldiers' Tells Sierra Leone Story

By Melissa Block
Published November 18, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

Daniel Bergner's book, In the Land of Magic Soldiers, tells the stories of victims and perpetrators in Sierra Leone's brutal civil war, and the efforts to rebuild the nation. He finds a country so devastated that its people often plead for a return to British rule. Hear NPR's Melissa Block.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
