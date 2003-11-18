© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

McCall Creates Schematics of Unlikely Art

By Robert Siegel
Published November 18, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

Artist and humorist Bruce McCall has a new collection of drawings, All Meat Looks Like South America. McCall uses his skills as a draftsman to create unlikely cultural designs, such as "Golf Carts of the Third Reich." He says he grew up seeing schematic drawings of the future in magazines such as Popular Mechanics, and uses that aesthetic in his art. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
