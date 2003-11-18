McCall Creates Schematics of Unlikely Art

Artist and humorist Bruce McCall has a new collection of drawings, All Meat Looks Like South America. McCall uses his skills as a draftsman to create unlikely cultural designs, such as "Golf Carts of the Third Reich." He says he grew up seeing schematic drawings of the future in magazines such as Popular Mechanics, and uses that aesthetic in his art. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel.
