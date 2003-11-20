© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Sid Caesar: Still Funny After All These Years

By Susan Stamberg
Published November 20, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

Believe it or not, Sid Caesar got his first laughs trying to avoid the spotlight. When he took the stage to play the saxophone in junior high school, the audience snickered as he repeatedly shifted positions to escape the light's glare. That was the first time Caesar realized he could make people laugh.

Nearly two decades later, Caesar went on to pioneer television comedy, starring in Your Show of Shows, Caesar's Hour and other programs from the late 1940s to the 1960s. NPR's Susan Stamberg talks to the 81-year-old comedic legend about some of his famous sketches — and cajoles Caesar into performing her mother-in-law's cranberry relish recipe.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg