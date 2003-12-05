Yoko Ono and the 'Lennon Legend'

A new DVD called Lennon Legend contains familiar and never-before-seen footage of John Lennon, set to 20 of his songs. From the Manhattan apartment she shared with her late husband, Yoko Ono speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.
