Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Yoko Ono and the 'Lennon Legend'

By Scott Simon
Published December 5, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

A new DVD called Lennon Legend contains familiar and never-before-seen footage of John Lennon, set to 20 of his songs. From the Manhattan apartment she shared with her late husband, Yoko Ono speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
