Movie Review: 'Lord of the Rings'

Return of the King, the final installment in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, opens in theaters Wednesday. The series, about a quest to rescue the world from evil, has held many filmgoers firmly in its grip from the start. Los Angeles Times and Morning Edition film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.