'Adama' Tells of a Saudi's Coming of Age

The novel Adama relates a teenager's impressions of Saudi Arabia in the 1960s and 70s as he transforms from home boy to questioning intellectual. Author Turki al-Hamad's book, first published in 1998, has been banned in several Middle Eastern countries; it is al-Hamad's first work to be translated into English. Alan Cheuse has a review.
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.