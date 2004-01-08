© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Movie Review: 'The Battle of Algiers'

By Kenneth Turan
Published January 8, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

The Battle of Algiers, a 1965 film depicting Algerian uprisings against French troops occupying their country, is being re-released in theaters Friday. Many filmgoers say the movie is as relevant today as it was a half-century ago. Los Angeles Times and Morning Edition film critic Kenneth Turan offers a review.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
