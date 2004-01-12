Broderick, Lane Reinvigorate 'Producers'

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick's return to Broadway has resuscitated the hit musical The Producers. Audiences have eagerly welcomed the actors back to the roles they played in 2001. The pair's return comes as they prepare for a re-make of the 1968 movie. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Ben Brantley, theater critic for The New York Times.
