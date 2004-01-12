© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Broderick, Lane Reinvigorate 'Producers'

By Melissa Block
Published January 12, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick's return to Broadway has resuscitated the hit musical The Producers. Audiences have eagerly welcomed the actors back to the roles they played in 2001. The pair's return comes as they prepare for a re-make of the 1968 movie. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Ben Brantley, theater critic for The New York Times.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block