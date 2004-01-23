A Wandering Tenor's Journey with Schubert

To better understand the role of the heartbroken lover in the Schubert song cycle "Winter's Journey," American tenor David Pisaro is hiking 200 miles in two weeks along the blustery English coast. He performs at stops along the way. Hear Pisaro and NPR's Scott Simon.
