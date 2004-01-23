Fashion Photographer Newton Dies

Fashion photographer Helmut Newton died Friday in a car accident on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. He was 83. His bold and erotic photographs started a revolution of sorts in fashion photography, and he helped define the style of the sexual revolution as well. Hear NPR's Scott Simon and David Fahey, a gallery owner who was Newton's close friend.
