Gibson's 'Christ' Puts Vatican in Bind

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published February 2, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

Mel Gibson's film The Passion of The Christ -- which seeks to portray the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ's life -- has prompted awkward Vatican denials that Pope John Paul II warmly endorsed the movie after a private viewing. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports.

