Le Carre's Thriller, 'Absolute Friends'

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with writer John Le Carre, also known as David Cornwell, about his latest novel, Absolute Friends. It's the story of two friends, one British, one German, who met as intelligence agents during the Cold War. Le Carre explains how that friendship -- and the writer's own conscience -- is tested by post-Cold War realities and the current conflict in Iraq.
