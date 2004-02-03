© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Le Carre's Thriller, 'Absolute Friends'

By Robert Siegel
Published February 3, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with writer John Le Carre, also known as David Cornwell, about his latest novel, Absolute Friends. It's the story of two friends, one British, one German, who met as intelligence agents during the Cold War. Le Carre explains how that friendship -- and the writer's own conscience -- is tested by post-Cold War realities and the current conflict in Iraq.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
