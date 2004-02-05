Movie Review: Bertolucci's 'The Dreamers'

The Dreamers, the latest film from director Bernardo Bertolucci, explores sex and youth against the backdrop of the 1968 student riots in Paris. Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan has a review of the sexually explicit film, which earned a rare NC-17 rating.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.