'The Return,' a Russian Family Drama

The Return, a new Russian-language film, tells the story of two brothers whose prodigal father returns unexpectedly after more than a decade. The intense family drama marks the feature-directing debut of 40-year-old former actor Andrei Zvyagintsev. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.