For U.S. Officials, 'Osama' a Must-See Film

By Michele Kelemen
Published February 19, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

In Washington, D.C., a film depicting the struggles of Afghan women under Taliban rule has picked up some heavy endorsements -- from President Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell. The Golden Globe-winning Osama has become the can't-miss film among government workers in the nation's capital. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
