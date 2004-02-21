Tibet 'Treasures' Exhibit Prompts Protests

An unprecedented display of Tibetan art and artifacts at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, Calif., has raised a political furor.

Tibetan exiles say "Tibet -- Treasures from the Roof of the World" ignores political reality and gives the mistaken impression that Tibetan culture is flourishing under Chinese rule.

The exhibit marks the first time China has allowed Tibetan artifacts to be displayed outside Tibet, which China controls.

Rob Schmitz of member station KPCC reports that while critics and curators argue over the politics of the display, museum goers clearly love it.

So much interest has been generated that the Bowers museum has extended viewing hours and will keep the exhibit until September. After that it will travel to Houston, New York and San Francisco.

