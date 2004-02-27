Sizing Up the Best Song Nominees

The nominees for Best Song at Sunday's Oscar ceremonies are an eclectic mix. Two songs from Cold Mountain have been nominated, along with a song from The Lord Of the Rings: The Return of the King, Triplets of Belleville and A Mighty Wind. NPR's Scott Simon talks to American Film Institute director Murray Horwitz.
