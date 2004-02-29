© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Communist Redux: 'Goodbye, Lenin'

By Bob Mondello
Published February 29, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

A German film now in U.S. theaters tells the story of an East German woman who falls into a coma in 1989, missing the fall of the Berlin Wall. When she awakes, her family must prevent her from learning anything that might shock her -- leading them to re-create the fallen communist regime. NPR's Bob Mondello has a review.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Bob Mondello
