Requiem for Mr. Rogers

An ambitious 11-part requiem dedicated to the memory of Mr. Rogers has its premiere in Pittsburgh, where Fred Rogers lived for many years. The 21-year-old composer Luke Mayernik created the piece to honor Rogers, who died one year ago. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Mayernik.
