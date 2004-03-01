© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Requiem for Mr. Rogers

By Melissa Block
Published March 1, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

An ambitious 11-part requiem dedicated to the memory of Mr. Rogers has its premiere in Pittsburgh, where Fred Rogers lived for many years. The 21-year-old composer Luke Mayernik created the piece to honor Rogers, who died one year ago. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Mayernik.

