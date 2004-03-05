Tim Robbins and 'Embedded'

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with playwright, director and Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins about his new play Embedded, currently on stage in New York. It's a parody that skewers the media coverage of the war in Iraq.
