Film: 'Divan' Traces Hasidic Roots

By Melissa Block
Published March 8, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

Filmmaker Pearl Gluck's documentary film, Divan, tells the story of an heirloom couch through oral histories that trace her family's history back to Hungary. The film also depicts Gluck's quest to find a place in the Hasidic Jewish culture she grew up in. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and Gluck.

