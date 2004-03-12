A Life-Changing 'Gypsy' Role for Bernadette Peters

Singer-actress Bernadette Peters toured in the musical Gypsy when she was 9 years old -- now she's starring in the Broadway revival of the same show. Peters talks to NPR's Scott Simon about her interpretation of Mama Rose and explains why the role has been a life-changing one for her.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.