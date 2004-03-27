Roots of Elvis Traced to Scotland

This week, a researcher revealed the ancestral homeland of Elvis Presley. Three hundred years ago, Andrew Presley worked as a blacksmith in the tiny village of Lonmay, Scotland, and the modern-day residents of Lonmay are bracing for the potential windfall of tourism. NPR's Liane Hansen speaks with Christina Gibbons, owner of the village's only hotel, the Bancar.

Copyright 2004 NPR