Movie Review: 'Walking Tall'

The 1970s movie Walking Tall, about a man who takes the law into his own hands after his town becomes a sinkhole of iniquity, became a B-movie classic, inspiring a TV movie and a short-lived network series. A new remake, starring wrestler-turned-actor the Rock, opens this weekend. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.