Movie Review: 'Girl Next Door'

The new film The Girl Next Door appears to be a typical teen comedy with an adult twist: what happens when a stunning former porn star moves in next door to a lucky high school senior. Some critics find its attempt to make the world of pornography seem mainstream disturbing. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.