Conjuring images of America's founding fathers — Washington, Adams, Franklin — is easy. But less is known about the women who helped build a new nation. In a new book, Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation, NPR News Analyst Cokie Roberts examines the lives and contributions of Revolutionary wives and lesser-known women of the era. Roberts speaks with NPR's Renee Montagne.
Cokie Roberts was one of the 'Founding Mothers' of NPR who helped make that network one of the premier sources of news and information in this country. She served as a congressional correspondent at NPR for more than 10 years and later appeared as a commentator on Morning Edition. In addition to her work for NPR, Roberts was a political commentator for ABC News, providing analysis for all network news programming.