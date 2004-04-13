Conjuring images of America's founding fathers — Washington, Adams, Franklin — is easy. But less is known about the women who helped build a new nation. In a new book, Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation, NPR News Analyst Cokie Roberts examines the lives and contributions of Revolutionary wives and lesser-known women of the era. Roberts speaks with NPR's Renee Montagne.

