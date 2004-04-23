Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Music of 'The O.C.'
Published April 23, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT
NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with Alexandra Patsavas, music supervisor of the television show The O.C.. The program has become a showcase for new music that's fallen under the mainstream radar.
