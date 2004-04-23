© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music of 'The O.C.'

By Cheryl Corley
Published April 23, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with Alexandra Patsavas, music supervisor of the television show The O.C.. The program has become a showcase for new music that's fallen under the mainstream radar.

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
