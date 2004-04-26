'Last Exit to Brooklyn' Author Dies

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with writer Gilbert Sorrentino about Hubert Selby, Jr., author of Last Exit to Brooklyn, who died Monday. Sorrentino grew up with Selby, says he made literature out of a kind of language that few writers dared use before. He was not the rough hewn person characterized in his prose. His inspiration was growing up on the streets.
