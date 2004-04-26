© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Music Review: 'The Girl in the Other Room' from Diana Krall

Published April 26, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT
'The Girl In The Other Room' CD cover
'The Girl In The Other Room' CD cover

Jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall's latest CD is called The Girl In The Other Room.

The release is a departure from her past work, in that it bypasses interpretations of jazz standards in favor of new songs written by Krall and her husband, Elvis Costello.

Critics have given the record a warm reception, saying it points Krall in an exciting new direction. Tom Moon has a review of the album, released March 27 by Verve records.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.