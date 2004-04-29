Spring Box-Office Busts Have Hollywood Looking Ahead

After disappointing returns from The Alamo and The Punisher, Hollywood awaits next weekend's opening of Van Helsing. It's a traditionally slow time of year for movie theaters. Los Angeles Times critic Ken Turan speaks with NPR's Bob Edwards about why that is.
