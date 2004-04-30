Bob Edwards Says Goodbye to 'Morning Edition'

NPR's Scott Simon interviews NPR's Bob Edwards, who is leaving as host of Morning Edition after nearly 25 years. They discuss Edwards' 12-year radio frienship with the late sports announcer Red Barber and some of his other favorite moments on the show.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.