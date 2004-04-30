© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Bob Edwards Says Goodbye to 'Morning Edition'

By Scott Simon
Published April 30, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon interviews NPR's Bob Edwards, who is leaving as host of Morning Edition after nearly 25 years. They discuss Edwards' 12-year radio frienship with the late sports announcer Red Barber and some of his other favorite moments on the show.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon