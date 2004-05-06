© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Movie Review: 'Van Helsing'

By Kenneth Turan
Published May 6, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

The new action-adventure film Van Helsing centers on the venerable doctor, an expert on vampires who masterminded the counterattack on Dracula in Bram Stoker's novel about the blood-sucking count. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan