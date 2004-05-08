'Discovering My Mother' Twines Art and Depression

NPR's Liane Hansen speaks with clinical psychologist and sociologist Thomas J. Cottle, author of When the Music Stopped: Discovering My Mother (SUNY Press). Cottle's mother, Gitta Gradova , was an established concert pianist of the 1920's and 30's, and she relished her budding career and rubbed elbows with the musical greats of the day. She gave it up to raise a family, and her son contends it led her into depression.

