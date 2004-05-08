© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

L'Engle's 'A Wrinkle in Time' to Make TV Debut

By Susan Stone
Published May 8, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT
Author Madeleine L'Engle with her grand-daughter Charlotte Jones.
Susan Stone, NPR
Cover of Madeleine L'Engle's 'A Wrinkle in Time'
/
Cover of Madeleine L'Engle's 'A Wrinkle in Time'

After more than 40 years, one of the most beloved and acclaimed children's stories is coming to the small screen. Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Award-winning book A Wrinkle in Time is part science fiction, part coming-of-age novel. And it's been made into a TV movie, which airs on ABC Monday night.

Published in 1962, A Wrinkle in Time tells the story of Meg Murry, a 12-year-old who, along with her brother and a friend, must travel through space and time to rescue her father from evil forces. Its themes of affection and courage -- presented with an intelligence that brings readers back again -- have won generations of fans.

The filmed version of L'Engle's story was shown at children's film festivals in the United States and Canada. In Toronto, it won the award for best feature film.

NPR's Susan Stone talks with author Madeleine L'Engle and co-executive producer Catherine Hand, who helped bring the story to the small screen.

Susan Stone
Susan Stone is a contributing reporter/producer for NPR based in Berlin, Germany. Before relocating to Germany for a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship in 2005, she was a producer, editor, reporter and director at NPRs headquarters in Washington for 10 years. Most recently, Stone was a producer and director for the weekend editions of NPR's award-winning news magazine All Things Considered, where she created a signature monthly music feature for the show.