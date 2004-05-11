© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Profile: Soprano Hayley Westenra

By Juan Williams
Published May 11, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Singer Hayley Westenra is fresh from success on the international classical charts, and hoping to win new fans in the U.S. NPR Senior Correspondent Juan Williams talks with the 17-year-old New Zealand soprano about her voice and her new album, Pure.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Juan Williams
Juan Williams, one of America's leading journalists, is a news analyst, appearing regularly on NPR's Morning Edition. Knowledgeable and charismatic, Williams brings insight and depth — hallmarks of NPR programs — to a wide spectrum of issues and ideas.