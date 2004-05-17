© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Comic Actor Tony Randall Dies at Age 84

By Melissa Block
Published May 17, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Actor Tony Randall died Monday night; he was 84. Randall, best known for his role as Felix Unger on the 1970s sitcom [The Odd Couple, had] developed pneumonia following heart bypass surgery in December. Randall's career spanned decades on both screen and stage, where he often worked with theater director John Tillinger. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and Tillinger.

