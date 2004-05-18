'Shrek 2' Brings Ogre Back to Meet His In-Laws

When the animated ogre Shrek became one of the biggest box-office stars in history, Hollywood was bound to bring him back for a sequel. Shrek 2 now attempts to duplicate the cross-generational appeal that drew audiences to the original. NPR's Bob Mondello has a review.
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.