An uncut version of the 1954 Japanese sci-fi movie Godzilla is finally premiering in U.S. theaters. The original film was in part a meditation on the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But its American distributors, who wanted to emphasize the film's monster-movie aspects, cut out 40 minutes and added new scenes starring American actor Raymond Burr. David D'Arcy reports.

