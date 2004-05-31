Pulitzer Widens Music Award Criteria

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Tim Page, music critic for The Washington Post, about new, expanded criteria for the Pulitzer Prize in music. The changes are an effort to broaden the prize to include more jazz, musical theatre and movie music. Critics contend the Pulitzer board is making the award less serious.
