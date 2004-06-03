© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Movie Review: 'Harry Potter' Grows Up

By Kenneth Turan
Published June 3, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third installment in the popular film series about a British boy wizard, opens in U.S. theaters Friday. Critics say the movie is darker, edgier and more complex than its predecessors. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
