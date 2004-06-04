Tony Hendra and 'Father Joe'

Tony Hendra, a writer and performer best known for his biting satire, has written a loving memoir called Father Joe: The Man Who Saved My Soul. Hendra, former editor of Spy magazine and National Lampoon, writes of the Benedictine monk who has had a life-long spiritual influence on him. Hear Hendra and NPR's Scott Simon.
