'The Five Obstructions': Making Films with Limits

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Danish filmmaker Jorgen Leth about the new film he made with Lars Von Trier, The Five Obstructions. Von Trier challenged Leth to remake Leth's short film The Perfect Human with five different sets of "obstructions," or limitations. Leth explains how he undertook the challenge.
