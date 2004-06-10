© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'The Five Obstructions': Making Films with Limits

By Robert Siegel
Published June 10, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Danish filmmaker Jorgen Leth about the new film he made with Lars Von Trier, The Five Obstructions. Von Trier challenged Leth to remake Leth's short film The Perfect Human with five different sets of "obstructions," or limitations. Leth explains how he undertook the challenge.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
