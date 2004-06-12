Movie Master Ray Harryhausen Tells of 'An Animated Life'

Stop-motion animation master Ray Harryhausen, the man responsible for such cinematic gems as the skeleton fight in Jason and the Argonauts and the big ape in Mighty Joe Young, has a new book, Ray Harryhausen: An Animated Life (Billboard Books, ISBN 0823084027). NPR's David Kestenbaum speaks with the special effects whiz.
David Kestenbaum is a correspondent for NPR, covering science, energy issues and, most recently, the global economy for NPR's multimedia project Planet Money. David has been a science correspondent for NPR since 1999. He came to journalism the usual way — by getting a Ph.D. in physics first.