Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Political Hip-Hop
Published June 16, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT
NPR's Steve Inskeep reports that a National Hip-Hop Political Convention in New Jersey hopes to create a political platform for the hip-hop community and encourage people to vote.
Copyright 2004 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.