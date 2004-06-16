© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Political Hip-Hop

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 16, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep reports that a National Hip-Hop Political Convention in New Jersey hopes to create a political platform for the hip-hop community and encourage people to vote.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
