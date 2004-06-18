A Conversation with Documentarian Barbara Kopple

NPR's Scott Simon talks to documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple. Her work includes the Academy Award winning Harlan County, USA and American Dream. She's made films on subjects ranging from Woodstock and the Hamptons to biographies of Woody Allen, Mike Tyson and Gregory Peck. She's about to receive a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute's documentary festival.
