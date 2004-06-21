Reviewing the Clinton Biography

NPR's Mara Liasson reviews Bill Clinton's book, My Life. While the 900-plus pages deal with nearly every aspect of the former president's life and career, much of the interest in the book has centered on his relationship with Monica Lewinsky and the role of Kenneth Starr and Clinton's impeachment troubles.
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.