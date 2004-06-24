A Clever New Take on 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

There's a clever new adaptation of the play Cyrano de Bergerac now being performed at the Shakespeare Theater in Washington D.C. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with the playwright Barry Kornhauser about the show, and they talk about the history of the classic French play.
