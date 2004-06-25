© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
A Conversation with Kevin Kline

By Scott Simon
Published June 25, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks to actor Kevin Kline, who stars as Cole Porter in the new motion picture about the man and his music, De-Lovely. Kline made a stunning dramatic film debut in Sophie's Choice, but he may be best known for his roles in the film comedies A Fish Called Wanda and In and Out. He's also won Tony Awards for his Broadway performances in On the 20th Century and Pirates of Penzance.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
