A Conversation with Kevin Kline

NPR's Scott Simon talks to actor Kevin Kline, who stars as Cole Porter in the new motion picture about the man and his music, De-Lovely. Kline made a stunning dramatic film debut in Sophie's Choice, but he may be best known for his roles in the film comedies A Fish Called Wanda and In and Out. He's also won Tony Awards for his Broadway performances in On the 20th Century and Pirates of Penzance.

